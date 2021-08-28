Security, education key to empowering girls: President Ram Nath Kovind

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Security and education are the key requirements to empower girls, and military education is a big step towards this, said President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the students of Capt Manoj Pandey Sainik School on its platinum Jubilee celebrations here on Friday.

The president lauded the decision of the Government of India to let the girls take admission in Sainik Schools across the country. President Kovind unveiled a 20-foot-tall statue of Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Dr Sampuranand on the premise of Capt Manoj Pandey Sainik School.

While speaking on the occasion, the president underlined the importance of discipline to run the country successfully. “This must be why former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Dr Sampurnanand set up the Sainik School in Lucknow,” President Kovind added.

In his address, President Kovind lauded Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state education department. He said it was the first sainik school in the country that had secured the first position in the field of military education for women.

