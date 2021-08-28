Uddhav calls all-party meet on OBC quota in local body polls

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday called an all-party meeting to discuss the OBC reservation issue in view of the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the quota in local body polls.

At the meeting, it was discussed that unless OBC reservation is restored, local body elections should not be held in Maharashtra. All parties agreed that OBCs should get a political reservation in local bodies.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had sought the views of various political parties in this regard. He said that it was the opinion of all that local body elections should not be held without OBC reservation. He said he would study the suggestions and options received at the meeting in the coming days and take a decision on the issue. Uddhav Thackeray welcomed the presence of all party leaders for the discussion. He said all parties should remain united and unanimous in the demand for OBC reservation.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that they are with the government. He said that government does not need to conduct the survey to get empirical data. “It can be sought through the sample survey. Once this data is collected in the next two to three months, the state government can initiate the procedure for restoring OBC reservations in the local body,” Fadnavis said.

Consensus

Uddhav Thackeray welcomed the presence of all party leaders for the discussion. He said all parties should remain united and unanimous in the demand for OBC reservation