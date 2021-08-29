STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Drought-hit farmers in Chhattisgarh to get Rs 9,000 per acre aid: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Those farmers who have sown paddy, kodo-kutki (millet), arhar in the ongoing kharif season will be given an assistance of Rs 9,000 per acre if their crops get destroyed due to prevailing conditions.

Published: 29th August 2021 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that if the crops sown by the farmers in the state during the ongoing Kharif season get destroyed due to drought-like conditions, then they would be given financial assistance of Rs 9,000 per acre.

"Shortage of rainfall has given rise to drought-like conditions in several areas (of Chhattisgarh). The state government stands with farmers in this time of crisis," an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

"Those farmers who have sown paddy, kodo-kutki (millet), arhar pulse in the ongoing kharif season and if their crops get destroyed due to lack of rainfall, they will be given an assistance of Rs 9,000 per acre on the basis of survey (for assessment of damage) under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY)," he said.

Under the RGKNY, the state government provides input assistance to farmers for crop production.

The chief minister also said the biography of folk artists late Punaram Nishad and late Madan Kumar Nishad would be published and directed the Chhattisgarh State Text Book Corporation chairman to take necessary steps in this regard, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel Farmer assistance Drought like conditions in Chhattisgarh
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
"Another terror attack highly likely" says Biden as US speeds up evacuation from Afghanistan
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp