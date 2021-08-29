Ex-Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra's wife returns to TMC

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Sikha Mitra, the widow of former West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra, returned to the ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday.

Sources in the TMC said Mitra, who resigned as a TMC MLA in 2014, would be given an important role in Banga Janani Bahini, the women wing of the ruling party.

‘’My husband was made state Congress chief but I took a break from active politics. I was touched by chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s simplicity. She called me up and requested me to become an active member of the TMC. I decided if I join active politics again, it has to be her party,’’ said Sikha after re-joining the ruling party.

Referring to her resignation as the TMC MLA, she said differences in opinions cropped up but those have been resolved.

The BJP had nominated Sikha as its candidate for the Chowringhee Assembly constituency in the recent Bengal polls but she had refused to contest.

Responding to Sikha’s defection, Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he had no idea about it. ‘’She was with the TMC earlier and had joined the Congress. Now, she returned to the TMC again. It is her personal decision,’’ he said.

Differences had surfaced between the state Congress leadership helmed by Chowdhury, and Mitra and her son Rohan after the death of Somen Mitra last year.

They were also approached by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Rohan Mitra, who had resigned as the state Congress general secretary in July, continues to remain in the party.



(With PTI inputs)