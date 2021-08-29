STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl allegedly gang-raped by seven minors in Jharkhand; four held, three accused absconding

The incident took place on August 26 when one of the accused, who was an acquaintance of the survivor, took her out for a ride on his motorcycle and went to an isolated place

Published: 29th August 2021 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RANCHI: A girl has been allegedly gangraped by seven boys in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Sunday.

Four accused have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the others, an officer said.

The incident took place on August 26 when one of the accused, who was an acquaintance of the survivor, took her out for a ride on his motorcycle and went to an isolated place in Mandar police station area where six of his friends were waiting, officer-in-charge Rana Singh said.

On seeing the other boys, the girl attempted to flee but was overpowered and gangraped, the officer said.

The girl's acquaintance then dropped her back home, following which she informed her family members about the incident, who then lodged a police complaint the next day, he said.

All the accused persons are from Mandar area and four of them have been arrested on Saturday and forwarded to a juvenile home after being booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, the officer said.

