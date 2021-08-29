STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

High command to take call on leadership change in Chhattisgarh: T S Singh Deo

Tension has been brewing in Chhattisgarh Congress since Singh Deo reportedly sought a change of guard citing an agreement whereby he was supposed to take over after CM Baghel finishes half-term.

Published: 29th August 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Decision on leadership change in Chhattisgarh will be taken by the Congress high command, health minister T S Singh Deo said after returning here from Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who visited Delhi twice this week and held talks with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, returned to the state capital.

Tension is brewing in the ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh ever since Singh Deo reportedly sought a change of guard citing an agreement whereby he was supposed to take over as chief minister after Baghel completed two and a half years in office.

Singh Deo told PTI after his arrival here that the decision on leadership change, whether it will be carried out or not, lay with the party high command.

He, however, did not reveal whether discussions were held on the leadership issue.

"They have heard us out. The final decision they will take," he said.

Asked whether the high command was going to honour its 'promise' to rotate the chief minister's post, Singh Deo said, "The party has never stated that there has been a promise."

Earlier this week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held separate meetings in Delhi with both Baghel and Singh Deo to resolve the issue.

Gandhi will visit the state next week on his invitation, Baghel told reporters earlier in the day after landing at the airport.

Singh Deo, who spent most part of this month in the national capital, returned later in the evening.

"Different issues were discussed. There was a whole-hearted discussion with the high command regarding that. We also listened to their opinions. The whole matter is with the high command and the final decision lies with them," he told reporters at the airport.

"It is natural that some things remain (to be addressed). It takes time. Whatever the decision, it will be acceptable to all of us," he added.

Asked about several MLAs and ministers visiting Delhi to express solidarity with Baghel, Singh Deo said, "There is nothing to it if they had gone on their own. However, it is true that (state in-charge) P L Punia-ji had said that MLAs were not called to Delhi. If they went on their own, then there is nothing to it as it is a free country."

Over 40 MLAs and some ministers close to Baghel had reached Delhi on Thursday and Friday and met Punia and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Baghel had said on Wednesday that those talking about "two and a half years" (power sharing formula) were trying to bring political instability in the state and they would never succeed in it.

When the Congress picked Baghel for the top post following the party's victory in the 2018 Assembly polls, there was speculation that Singh Deo, another contender, would be allowed to take over as CM after two-and-a-half years.

Baghel completed two-and-a-half years in office as CM in June 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Congress Bhupesh Baghel TS Singh Deo
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
"Another terror attack highly likely" says Biden as US speeds up evacuation from Afghanistan
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp