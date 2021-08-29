STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man thrashed on suspicion of stealing batteries of vehiclesin Madhya Pradesh; two held

The video shows a man, later identified as Mohammed Asad appearing to be in his 20s, lying on a road and being kicked and hit by belts by two persons.

Published: 29th August 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

A crowd gathered and vehicles are also seen passing by. (Express Illustration used for representation)

By PTI

REWA: A man belonging to a minority community was thrashed on the suspicion of stealing batteries of some vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, police said on Sunday, adding two men were arrested after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred in Transport Nagar locality under the Civil Lines police station on Saturday.

The video shows a man, later identified as Mohammed Asad appearing to be in his 20s, lying on a road and being kicked and hit by belts by two persons.

ALSO READ | Man booked in Madhya Pradesh for stitching wife's private parts over suspicion

A crowd gathered and vehicles are also seen passing by.

Rewa Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh told reporters that two accused were identified and arrested while two others are on the run.

"A case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused," he said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sachindra Prasad told reporters the victim Mohammed Asad was taken by one of the accused identified as Neelkanth inside his car.

ALSO READ | Man booked in Madhya Pradesh for stitching wife's private parts over suspicion

As per the FIR lodged by Kamal, he was beaten up by Neelkanth, Danish, Anuj and Kuldeep with belts who accused him of stealing batteries.

"Due to the assault, the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. A case was registered against all the four accused under section 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Asad, a resident of neighbouring Mukundpur town, claimed that some 6 to 7 batteries were stolen and he was blamed for the theft.

"I did not know about this but they forcibly took me inside the car and beat me up," he told police.

