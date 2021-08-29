STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Phone number tattoo reunites mentally-challenged teen from MP with his parents

The teenage boy was spotted loitering on a platform of the Dombivali railway station in the Thane district on Friday evening, he said.

Published: 29th August 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

online education, mental health

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

THANE: A mentally challenged teenage boy was reunited with his family members at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh over 24 hours after he went missing thanks to the mobile phone number tattooed on one of his arms, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said here in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The teenage boy was spotted loitering on a platform of the Dombivali railway station in the Thane district on Friday evening, he said.

The boy told RPF personnel that his name was Ankit and he hailed from Jabalpur.

During the investigation, the police noticed that a mobile phone number was tattooed on one of his arms, the official said.

The RPF called on that mobile number.

The call was attended by a woman who told police that her son Ankit Singh went missing on Thursday.

The boy was reunited with his parents on Saturday night, the official said.

He said the boy might have boarded an outstation train at the Jabalpur railway station and reached Thane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Protection Force Mental Health
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
"Another terror attack highly likely" says Biden as US speeds up evacuation from Afghanistan
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp