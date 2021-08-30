Bihar: Teen writer inspired by PM Modi strikes the right chord  

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 15-year-old boy from Bihar’s Madhubani district, inspried by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came second in a nationwide story writing competition organised under PM Yuva Mentorship Program, designed to train young writers. Yash Jha wrote two stories—one about an unsung freedom fighter and the other about his grandmother.

Yash Jha

His first story, Babu Dai Amma is about a brave woman from Mithilanchal (Madhubani), who fought the British during the freedom movement. She sparked a yearning for freedom among women. “Bravery that Babu Dai Amma showed during the freedom struggle, was least known. She had motivated women to get educated. And I tried to bring her patriotic bravery and social services into the knowledge of the people through this story,” Yash said.

His second story is about his own grandmother, titled Meena Jung Zindagi Se. It narrates the struggles of his grandmother to raise her children in the best possible way and instill in them India’s cultural values.

The boy said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat speeches. He said the Prime Minister had inspired the youths to write stories of local heroes, so that their stories can reach the world. “Inspired by the words of PM Modi, I wrote these stories during the lockdown,” he said. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the top three submissions on the Yuva-Diwas, which is held on January 12.