BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joins TMC in Bengal, alleges 'vindictive politics' by saffron party

BJP is doing vindictive politics and attempting to create chaos among the people of the state, Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh said, adding that these were the reason for him to join the TMC.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tanmoy Ghosh

Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh (left) joined the TMC in the presence of state Education Minister Bratya Basu. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday, alleging that his BJP was indulging in vindictive politics.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh claimed that the BJP was also attempting to trigger chaos among the people of West Bengal, because of which he joined the TMC.

"I urge all to join the TMC for the welfare of West Bengal. There is a need to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he said.

BJP is doing vindictive politics and attempting to create chaos among the people of the state, Ghosh said, adding that these were the reason for him to join the TMC.

He had switched over to the BJP from TMC in March, days ahead of the state elections.

Earlier, he was the TMC Youth president of Bishnupur town in Bankura district and also a councillor of the local civic body.

Welcoming Ghosh to the party fold, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said BJP is trying to take post-poll revenge against the TMC.

"We will fight the BJP politically. It is also trying to belittle the people of West Bengal," he said.

Basu said many BJP leaders are in touch with the TMC.

"We appeal to all to join the TMC. But, who will be taken in will be decided by the party leadership," he said.

The BJP won 77 of the 292 seats of West Bengal assembly that went to the polls.

The Trinamool Congress won 213 seats, while ISF and GJM bagged one seat each.

Voting in Jangipur and Samserganj had to be postponed after the death of one candidate each in the two seats.

BJP MLAs Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar resigned to retain their Lok Sabha seats, while Mukul Roy switched over to the TMC.

However, Roy continues to be a BJP MLA officially.

Basu said BJP MLAs of Tripura are also in touch with the TMC.

"When Mamata Banerjee steps in Tripura, there will be a tsunami. BJP leaders of that state are pretty aware of this," he said.

"Tripura under BJP has been transformed into a valley of fear," Basu alleged.

