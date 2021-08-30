STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF seizes 10 kg heroin near International Border in Jammu

The consignment of 10 kg heroin was found hidden in 'Sarkanda' bushes near the zero line by a BSF search party, according to sources.

Published: 30th August 2021 08:54 PM

Heroin

For representational purposes (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) Monday seized 10 kg heroin, worth crores of rupees, near the International Border in Akhnoor sector here, a senior official said.

The Inspector-General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal said the forces conduct operations based on regular tip-offs and the seizure was a result of such efforts.

"Troops were on vigil round the clock and this seizure is the result of their efforts," he said.

The consignment was found hidden in 'Sarkanda' bushes near the zero line by a search party, Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu said.

Sandhu, who is also Public Relations Officer for the BSF Jammu frontier, said the recovery was made around 1 pm when a BSF party found a suspicious black colour rucksack bag hidden in the wild grass.

"The bag was opened and 10 packets, each weighing one kilogram, of heroin was found inside,” the officer said, terming the recovery a major success and the result of the relentless efforts of robust border domination.

He said the BSF Director General has lauded the efforts of the troops.

