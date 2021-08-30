CBI registers 10 more FIRs over Bengal election violence

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: In the 24 hours since Saturday evening, the CBI registered 10 more FIRs in connection with the post-poll violence in West Bengal. So far, 21 FIRs have been registered.

“Our teams visited Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas, Domjur in Howrah and Chapra in Nadia district. We came across evidences of post-poll violence as proof of rampage is still visible in the houses of the complainants,’’ said a CBI officer.

Taking a note of the report submitted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Kolkata High Court had recently ordered a CBI probe into the violence.

The central agency on Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with a murder case in Nadia’s Chapra.

The CBI said they faced resistance on Saturday while carrying out a search operation in Nadia. “During a search operation in the district, our vehicles were intercepted by TMC supporters. They wanted us to leave the area. With the help of security personnel, we carried out the search operations,’’ said a CBI official.