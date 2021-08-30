Construction of UP film city to start in January 2022, to cost Rs 65,000 crore

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The construction work on the ambitious film city project is likely to start in Sector-21 of the Yamuna Expressway Development Authority (YEIDA) area of Gautam Budh Nagar district in January 2022.

The project, the construction of phase I of which will cost around Rs 65,000 crore, is likely to provide employment to 15,000 people.

According to the high officials, the preparations for the construction of the Film City are in full swing with the approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted to the State Government recently by the consultant company CBRE South Asia Private Limited.

CBRE has to get the bid document ready within three weeks. It will be followed by floating of a global tender to select both companies to undertake the construction process. Both domestic and foreign companies would be able to participate, said YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh.

According to official sources, the selection of the company to build the Film City in three phases will be finalised by December 31, this year. There would be a 40-year agreement with the company to construct the Film City. However, it would not be a lease agreement and the company would be given a licence to work on the project.

Spread over an area of 1,000 acres, the sprawling Film City will be built on PPP (public-private partnership) model in three phases. In the first phase, studios, open areas, amusement parks, and villas will come up.

The decision to build a world-class film city in Greater Noida was taken by UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with Bollywood who’s who in September, last year.

Subsequently, 1,000 acres of land was identified in Sector-21 of YEIDA for the proposed Film City.

The first Film City project of UP envisages the latest technologies in the cinematic medium and it will be called ‘Infotainment City’ also.

The DPR was prepared by the CBRE South Asia Private Limited after surveying the world's famous film cities and keeping in mind the proposal of big filmmakers and the policy of the state government. It features the financial model on which the proposed Film City will be built; phase-wise construction cost; the arrangement of funds; time limit for construction; maintenance; revenue and employment generation at the film city and how to develop it as a tourist destination.

According to YEIDA officials, in the first phase, 80% of the work related to the shooting of films will be completed. It will be followed by the development of hospitality and other business installations.