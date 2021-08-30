STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Construction of UP film city to start in January 2022, to cost Rs 65,000 crore

The decision to build a world-class film city in Greater Noida was taken by UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with Bollywood who’s who in September, last year.

Published: 30th August 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

For representative purpose onluy

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The construction work on the ambitious film city project is likely to start in Sector-21 of the Yamuna Expressway Development Authority (YEIDA) area of Gautam Budh Nagar district in January 2022.

The project, the construction of phase I of which will cost around Rs 65,000 crore, is likely to provide employment to 15,000 people.

According to the high officials, the preparations for the construction of the Film City are in full swing with the approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted to the State Government recently by the consultant company CBRE South Asia Private Limited.

CBRE has to get the bid document ready within three weeks. It will be followed by floating of a global tender to select both companies to undertake the construction process. Both domestic and foreign companies would be able to participate, said YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh.

According to official sources, the selection of the company to build the Film City in three phases will be finalised by December 31, this year. There would be a 40-year agreement with the company to construct the Film City. However, it would not be a lease agreement and the company would be given a licence to work on the project.

ALSO READ | Proposed UP film city project in Greater Noida gets nod for hybrid model of development

Spread over an area of 1,000 acres, the sprawling Film City will be built on PPP (public-private partnership) model in three phases. In the first phase, studios, open areas, amusement parks, and villas will come up.

The decision to build a world-class film city in Greater Noida was taken by UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with Bollywood who’s who in September, last year.

Subsequently, 1,000 acres of land was identified in Sector-21 of YEIDA for the proposed Film City.

The first Film City project of UP envisages the latest technologies in the cinematic medium and it will be called ‘Infotainment City’ also.

The DPR was prepared by the CBRE South Asia Private Limited after surveying the world's famous film cities and keeping in mind the proposal of big filmmakers and the policy of the state government. It features the financial model on which the proposed Film City will be built; phase-wise construction cost; the arrangement of funds; time limit for construction; maintenance; revenue and employment generation at the film city and how to develop it as a tourist destination.

According to YEIDA officials, in the first phase, 80% of the work related to the shooting of films will be completed. It will be followed by the development of hospitality and other business installations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna Expressway Development Authority YEIDA UP film city Noida film city
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp