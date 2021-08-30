Create environment for free participation of political parties: Ex-Jammu & Kashmir MLA to government

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former minister and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Monday asked the government to create an atmosphere conducive for parties to freely participate in the political process.

"As the political process is going to be started, an environment should be created so that people from every political party operating here move freely, convey their message freely so that people at the grassroots participate in the political process," Bukhari told a press conference here.

The Apni Party chief expressed optimism that the Centre will restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. "I am optimistic that the government of India will restore it. It is committed to Parliament, it is committed to the people of J-K, it is committed to us as Apni Party," he said.

Bukhari criticised the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) wondering if it has forgotten its promises with the people. "The PAGD attended two meetings - the all-party meeting with the PM and the opposition parties' meet. Did you see any word on Article 370?" he said, adding, it indicates the alliance has given up on its basic agenda.

He assured the people his party is committed to whatever it has promised. The Apni Party president also demanded swift action against those involved in corruption, and said the government must start the process from the political class.