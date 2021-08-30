STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa government extends COVID-19 curfew again till September 6

The 24-hour curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and since then it has been extended regularly.

Published: 30th August 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government has once again extended the COVID-19 induced statewide curfew till September 6.

A notification to this effect was issued on Sunday.

The Goa government has opened the majority of activities in the tourist state but the areas like casinos are yet to be reopened.

Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 74 on Sunday to reach 1,73,791, while the day also saw two deaths, which took the toll to 3,195, an official said.

The recovery count in the state rose by 79 and reached 1,69,651, leaving the state with 945 active cases, he said.

With 5,694 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 11,99,547, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,791, new cases 74, death toll 3195, discharged 169651, active cases 945, samples tested till date 11,99,547.

