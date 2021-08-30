STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JDU will keep pressing Centre with demand for caste census, says party resolution

Bihar’s ruling party also stated that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not a contender for the post of Prime Minister, although he has has the qualities to take up that role.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  The JD-U will not budge an inch from its demand for caste census or implement any law to check population growth.

Firming this up at its National Executive Council meeting on Sunday, Bihar’s ruling party also stated that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not a contender for the post of Prime Minister, although he has has the qualities to take up that role.

The National Executive Council also approved the unanimous election of Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh as the national president and lauded the performance of outgoing president Ram Chandra Prasad Singh.

Passing a resolution in support of caste census, the JD-U will continue to press the Central government on this, it was decided.

The National Council also approved the party’s stand of not going in for any law to check population growth.  

ALSO READ | Dr Nikhil Anand interview: 'How many OBC leaders have RJD, SP produced beyond their family till date?'

“Instead of making or adopting any law, the JD-U is promoting education among girls and women to make them aware of population growth. Population control can only happen when women and girls are educated properly,” said KC Tyagi.

Later, national general secretary Tyagi said that JD-U will  contest next year’s UP Assembly elections either as a partner of BJP or alone.

The National Council also authorised the national president to take the initiative to contest elections with the NDA in other states including Uttar Pradesh, on the basis of a fair share of seats in Assembly elections.

The focus of the meeting was on continuing with the demand of caste census. Tyagi said this has become a national issue with support from many more parties.

“The JDU is continuing with its stand.”

He also said the party has decided to make the JD-U a national entity through performance, policies and people’s support and participation. Tygai said that a coordination committee should also be formed in the NDA to avoid unnecessary statements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDU Caste Census Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp