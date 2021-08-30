Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh among 17 AAP leaders booked for violating Covid protocol

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: An FIR has been registered against 17 people, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, for violating Covid protocol while taking out a Tiranga Yatra in Agra on Monday.

While a case has been lodged under Sections 188, 269, 270 of IPC, the FIR also mentioned 500 unidentified people at Agra’s Lohamandi police station.

The AAP leaders were accused of gathering more than 50 people during the Tiranga Yatra which was taken out from GIC ground till Shaheed Smarak on Sunday. UP Police had given permission only for 50 people to attend the event but hundreds of people gathered at the rally.

The Agra district administration had initially denied permission to take out the yatra, but it was later permitted after the route was changed.

In fact, Aam Admi Party (AAP) is going the whole hog to try poll waters in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. The Tiranga Yatra is a part of AAP’s plan to get itself acknowledged in the state and give a fight to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. AAP has announced to take out the Tiranga Yatra in Agra and other districts including Ayodhya, state capital Lucknow and Noida to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence, said the party sources.

The next Yatra will be taken out in Noida on September 1. Party sources said that this Yatra would culminate in Ayodhya on September 14. According to the information, the Tiranga Yatra will also stop at the Ram temple for some time. “It is an attempt to draw people’s attention towards BJP government’s alleged failures in the areas of law and order, education, healthcare, and employment, “ said a party leader.

Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party supporters and leaders had participated in the Tiranga Yatra that was carried out on Sunday after which the Agra Police filed a case against several people including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh under the Epidemic Act and other sections.