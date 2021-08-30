STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh among 17 AAP leaders booked for violating Covid protocol

The AAP leaders were accused of gathering more than 50 people during the Tiranga Yatra which was taken out from GIC ground till Shaheed Smarak on Sunday.

Published: 30th August 2021 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: An FIR has been registered against 17 people, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, for violating Covid protocol while taking out a Tiranga Yatra in Agra on Monday.

While a case has been lodged under Sections 188, 269, 270 of IPC, the FIR also mentioned 500 unidentified people at Agra’s Lohamandi police station.

The AAP leaders were accused of gathering more than 50 people during the Tiranga Yatra which was taken out from GIC ground till Shaheed Smarak on Sunday. UP Police had given permission only for 50 people to attend the event but hundreds of people gathered at the rally.

The Agra district administration had initially denied permission to take out the yatra, but it was later permitted after the route was changed. 

ALSO READ |  Bihar parties to test Uttar Pradesh poll waters 

In fact, Aam Admi Party (AAP) is going the whole hog to try poll waters in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. The Tiranga Yatra is a part of AAP’s plan to get itself acknowledged in the state and give a fight to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. AAP has announced to take out the Tiranga Yatra in Agra and other districts including Ayodhya, state capital Lucknow and Noida to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence, said the party sources.

The next Yatra will be taken out in Noida on September 1. Party sources said that this Yatra would culminate in Ayodhya on September 14. According to the information, the Tiranga Yatra will also stop at the Ram temple for some time. “It is an attempt to draw people’s attention towards BJP government’s alleged failures in the areas of law and order, education, healthcare, and employment, “ said a party leader.

Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party supporters and leaders had participated in the Tiranga Yatra that was carried out on Sunday after which the Agra Police filed a case against several people including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh under the Epidemic Act and other sections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh Tiranga Yatra 2022 UP polls UP assembly elections
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp