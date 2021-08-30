MNS activists held over 'Dahi Handi' protest in Maharashtra's Thane

By PTI

THANE: Some 20 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists were arrested on Monday in Thane for sitting on a 'dharna' demanding permission from authorities for traditional 'Dahi Handi' celebrations which have been banned in view of the coronavirus pandemic, police said. They were released later.

The activists, led by the party's Thane-Palghar unit chief Avinash Jadhav, said they would, irrespective of the police ban, celebrate the festival, which involves formation of human pyramids by youngsters to break curd-filled pots kept at a height.

The popular festival organized during Gokulashtami, which attracts a lot of crowds, is to be celebrated on Tuesday. The protest was held on a makeshift stage on the Bhagwati School grounds near the Nagpada police station.

The group was taken to the Nagpada police station and released later, after all of them were issued notices warning them of prohibitory orders in place and the punishment they could face if these were violated, officials said.

MNS leader Amey Khopkar tweeted, "Hindu festivals will be celebrated with tradition and culture in Thane."