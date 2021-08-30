STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MNS activists held over 'Dahi Handi' protest in Maharashtra's Thane

The activists, led by the party's Thane-Palghar unit chief Avinash Jadhav, said they would, irrespective of the police ban, celebrate the festival.

Published: 30th August 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Dahi Handi during Janmashtami celebrations at Lalbug in Mumbai.

File photo of Dahi Handi during Janmashtami celebrations at Lalbug in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Some 20 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists were arrested on Monday in Thane for sitting on a 'dharna' demanding permission from authorities for traditional 'Dahi Handi' celebrations which have been banned in view of the coronavirus pandemic, police said. They were released later.

The activists, led by the party's Thane-Palghar unit chief Avinash Jadhav, said they would, irrespective of the police ban, celebrate the festival, which involves formation of human pyramids by youngsters to break curd-filled pots kept at a height.

The popular festival organized during Gokulashtami, which attracts a lot of crowds, is to be celebrated on Tuesday. The protest was held on a makeshift stage on the Bhagwati School grounds near the Nagpada police station.

The group was taken to the Nagpada police station and released later, after all of them were issued notices warning them of prohibitory orders in place and the punishment they could face if these were violated, officials said.

MNS leader Amey Khopkar tweeted, "Hindu festivals will be celebrated with tradition and culture in Thane."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MNS Dahi Handi COVID19 Coronavirus MNS Dahi handi Thane
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp