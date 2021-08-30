STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi attacks government, asks if Articles 15 and 25 of Constitution 'sold'

Gandhi shared, on Twitter, also a video collage which included a purported clip of a 40-year-old tribal man allegedly being thrashed by eight persons.

Published: 30th August 2021 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the incident of a tribal man allegedly being tied to a vehicle and dragged as well as some other recent instances of mob violence, and asked if Articles 15 and 25 of the Constitution had been sold.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared a video collage which included a purported clip of a 40-year-old tribal man allegedly being thrashed by eight persons who tied him to the rear side of a vehicle with a rope that dragged him some distance in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district.

The man died during treatment at the district hospital last week.

The video collage also included a purported video of the incident in which a Muslim scrap dealer was allegedly threatened and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by two men at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

"Have Articles 15 and 25 of the Constitution also been sold?" Gandhi tweeted, tagging the video collage.

Article 15 of the Constitution says that the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them, while Article 25 deals with freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion.

