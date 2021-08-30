STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tiranga Yatra: Sisodia, Sanjay Singh among 17 AAP leaders booked by UP police for violating Covid norms

The FIR also mentions 500 unidentified persons who were part of the yatra on Sunday from the GIC ground till the Shaheed Smarak in Sanjay Place, police said.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

AGRA: Police have registered a case against 17 AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, for violating Covid protocols during the party's Tiranga Yatra here.

The FIR also mentions 500 unidentified persons who were part of the yatra on Sunday from the GIC ground till the Shaheed Smarak in Sanjay Place, police said.

Permission had been granted to organise the Tiranga Yatra while following COVID-19 protocols with a limit of 50 people, they said.

But the number of people, who attended the march on Sunday, exceeded the permitted number and COVID-19 protocols were not followed, police said.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to take out Tiranga Yatras in Ayodhya, Lucknow and Noida to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

The AAP party will carry out this yatra in Ayodhya on September 14 and later in 403 assembly segments of Uttar Pradesh, Sisodia had said on Sunday, as he attacked the BJP government in the state over law-and-order, education, healthcare and employment situations.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vikas Kumar said that the case has been registered against 17 AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP, and another 500 unidentified persons.

They were part of the Tiranga Yatra carried out by the party's leaders on Sunday evening from GIC ground till Shaheed Smarak in Sanjay Place in Agra, he said.

"For not following the COVID-19 protocol the FIR was registered at the Lohamandi Police station on Monday morning," the SP said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188, 269 and 270, and under provisions the Epidemic Diseases Act for violation of COVID-19 protocols, police said.

Section 188 pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, while 269 and 270 pertain to whoever unlawfully, malignantly or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiranga Yatra Covid protocol violation UP police AAP leaders Manish Sisodia Sanjay Singh UP polls 2022
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp