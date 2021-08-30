Tokyo Paralympics: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hails Indian athletes' medal wins

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hailed the Indian paralympic athletes who made the nation proud with their rich haul of medals, including two golds, at the Tokyo Games.

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo. "Another daughter makes India proud," Gandhi tweeted, congratulating Lekhara.

Morning starts with the great news of Avni Lakhera winning #Gold

Big Congratulations!



Another daughter makes India proud.#TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/qsCE8Z4bjd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021

Later in the day, javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut performance in Tokyo. "Congratulations to Sumit Antil for the Gold. The nation applauds your record-breaking grit and determination," Gandhi tweeted.

Congratulations to Sumit Antil for the #Gold .

The nation applauds your record-breaking grit and determination.

#TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/LJdKV0uxNz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021

Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya also finished second as India surpassed its best ever medal tally at the Games on Monday.

Sundar Singh Gurjar also chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 final. "Congratulations for the Silver to Yogesh Kathuniya! The nation stands proud of your inspirational achievements," Gandhi tweeted.

"Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar have won Silver and Bronze respectively in Men's Javelin Throw F46 event. Big congratulations! This has been a good morning for sports in India," the former Congress chief said in another tweet.

Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar have won #Silverand #Bronzerespectively in Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event.



Big congratulations!



This has been a good morning for sports in India. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/kjcoherRj2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, tweeted, "Our daughters continue to fill a billion hearts with pride! Congratulations Avani Lekhara on a stunning win to clinch the Gold medal at the Paralympics. You are a source of inspiration to countless Indians."

The party also lauded Antil's "record-smashing performance and said billion hearts collectively celebrate your victory". "Your gold at the Paralympics will go down in history," the party added.

In another tweet, the Congress hailed other medal winners as well, saying it has been raining medals at the Paralympics. "As Yogesh Kathuniya clinched the Silver medal at Discus Throw (F56), Devendra Jhajharia & Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged Silver & Bronze medals respectively at Javelin Throw (F46)," the party said. The nation is tremendously proud of all athletes, it said.

Its been raining medals at the #Paralympics!



As #YogeshKathuniya clinched the #Silver medal at Discus Throw (F56), #DevendraJhajharia & #SundarSinghGurjar bagged #Silver & #Bronze medals respectively at Javelin Throw (F46).



The nation is tremendously proud of all our athletes. pic.twitter.com/e7qF91m32a — Congress (@INCIndia) August 30, 2021

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed Lekhara's achievement and said it is a proud moment for the whole country. She hailed Jhajharia and Gurjar who won the silver and bronze medals respectively in men's javelin throw F46 event.

जैवलिन थ्रोअर श्री सुमित अंतिल जी को स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



आपके ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन पर पूरे देश को गर्व है। आपकी मेहनत व लगन को नमन।



जय हिंद। #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/y8eCn7sast — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 30, 2021

In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi also hailed discus thrower Kathuniya for winning a silver medal at the Games.