STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tokyo Paralympics: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hails Indian athletes' medal wins

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

Published: 30th August 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hailed the Indian paralympic athletes who made the nation proud with their rich haul of medals, including two golds, at the Tokyo Games.

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo. "Another daughter makes India proud," Gandhi tweeted, congratulating Lekhara.

Later in the day, javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut performance in Tokyo. "Congratulations to Sumit Antil for the Gold. The nation applauds your record-breaking grit and determination," Gandhi tweeted.

Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya also finished second as India surpassed its best ever medal tally at the Games on Monday.

Sundar Singh Gurjar also chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 final. "Congratulations for the Silver to Yogesh Kathuniya! The nation stands proud of your inspirational achievements," Gandhi tweeted.

"Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar have won Silver and Bronze respectively in Men's Javelin Throw F46 event. Big congratulations! This has been a good morning for sports in India," the former Congress chief said in another tweet.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, tweeted, "Our daughters continue to fill a billion hearts with pride! Congratulations Avani Lekhara on a stunning win to clinch the Gold medal at the Paralympics. You are a source of inspiration to countless Indians."

The party also lauded Antil's "record-smashing performance and said billion hearts collectively celebrate your victory". "Your gold at the Paralympics will go down in history," the party added.

In another tweet, the Congress hailed other medal winners as well, saying it has been raining medals at the Paralympics.  "As Yogesh Kathuniya clinched the Silver medal at Discus Throw (F56), Devendra Jhajharia & Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged Silver & Bronze medals respectively at Javelin Throw (F46)," the party said. The nation is tremendously proud of all athletes, it said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed Lekhara's achievement and said it is a proud moment for the whole country. She hailed Jhajharia and Gurjar who won the silver and bronze medals respectively in men's javelin throw F46 event.

In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi also hailed discus thrower Kathuniya for winning a silver medal at the Games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Tokyo Paralympics India Paralympic wins India Paralympic medals
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp