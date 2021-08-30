STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh resign from party, say loyal members being neglected

Shailendra Singh said that loyal and old time Congresspersons have been neglected since Lallu took over and this is why dedicated leaders are quitting the party.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:00 PM

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

BALLIA: Two senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) members from Uttar Pradesh have resigned from the party's primary membership, alleging that old and loyal Congress leaders are being neglected.

Shailendra Singh and Rajesh Singh sent their resignation letters to the party's Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday.

The two leaders said they had informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi as well as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi about their decision.

Targeting the UPCC president, Shailendra Singh told journalists on Monday that loyal and old time Congresspersons have been neglected since Lallu took over and this is why dedicated leaders are quitting the party.

He said he had informed AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi about the situation in the party many times, but she did not take any step.

In such a situation, he was left with no option but to resign from the Congress, he added.

Shailendra Singh said in his resignation letter that he has been active in public service and Congress organization for the last 15 years.

He is presently joint in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and a nominated member of the AICC.

Rajesh Singh said he had been an active member of the Congress since his student days and had held various positions in the NSUI, Youth Congress and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee for the last 25 years.

He said in his letter that he was also an elected a member of the AICC but was resigning because of the present environment of the Congress and the neglect of old Congress members.

Terming the allegations of the two leaders baseless, Congress state secretary and Allahabad in-charge Raghavendra Pratap Singh said work was being done to strengthen the Congress, right down to the ‘nyay panchayat' and booth level, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi and Lallu.

District president of the party, Om Prakash Pandey, said both were having some dispute with the state leadership. 

