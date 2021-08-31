STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah launches web portal for registrations of units for industrial development in J-K

Piyush Goyal and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh were also present at the inauguration of the web portal for registrations of units under the 'New Central Sector Scheme 2021' for Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 31st August 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the Web Portal for registrations of units under the 'New Central Sector Scheme 2021' for Jammu & Kashmir as Jitendra Singh looks on. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the web portal for registration of units for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh were also present at the inauguration of the web portal for registrations of units under the 'New Central Sector Scheme 2021' for Jammu and Kashmir via video conferencing.

Earlier on August 4, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, informed that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade notified "New Central Sector Scheme for industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir" with financial outlay of Rs 28,400 crore on February 19, 2021 and is effective from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2037.

The scheme is applicable for any eligible industrial (manufacturing) entity or eligible service sector enterprise other than those run departmentally by Government, which is registered business enterprise under Goods and Service Tax, he stated.

The minister said that the scheme offers four incentives namely Capital Investment Incentive, Capital Interest subvention, Goods and Service Tax Linked Incentive (GSTLI) and Working Capital Interest Subvention.

"The scheme will help in creation of more employment opportunities and promotion of tourism in the region. The estimated direct employment generation is anticipated to be nearly 78,000 persons, however, the scheme has potential to trigger much more gainful employment indirectly and also, has potential to further promote tourism activities in Jammu and Kashmir," Parkash had stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
web portal launch industrial units registration Jammu and Kashmir Amit Shah
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp