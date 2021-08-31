STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu writes to PM Modi for caste-based census

BJP leader Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu said the Caste-based Census will help to have real-time correct data, which will be helpful for the public policy planners.

Published: 31st August 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Demand for caste-based census started to rise within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party's former Rajya Sabha MP wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, urging him to conduct the census.

BJP leader Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu said, "I seek your expeditious attention on making Indian society, much more transparent and create a pragmatic environment for welfare delivery by according Caste Based Census."

According to him, the Caste-based Census will help to have real-time correct data, which will be helpful for the public policy planners. He wrote, "You have gained permanence in achievements for the times to come, by several historic corrections for national integration and territorial inclusion. This will establish your commitments for inclusiveness - Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas."

He also blamed the previous UPA government for the half-baked census. The former BJP MP said, "The failure of rulers of 2011 though initiated but half-baked, as they themselves admitted their erring, rubbed on the wrong side of OBCs and results are history."

Stating that to announce the Caste-based Census as his birthday gift to the Indian society, Rapolu said, "Your nod will create history and ensure correction and transparency." 

