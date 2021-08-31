STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court seeks police ATR on plea for FIR against Karni Sena chief, priest over communal remarks

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal directed the police to answer whether any complaint has been made against the duo by complainant Faizal Ahmed Khan and sought to know what action has been taken.

Suraj Pal Amu (File | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the police on a plea seeking FIR against Karni Sena Chief and Dasna Devi Temple priest for their allegedly communally provocative speeches against the Muslim community.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal directed the police to answer whether any complaint has been made against the duo by complainant Faizal Ahmed Khan and sought to know what action has been taken on it, the status of the investigation and if any FIR has been registered.

The complainant, a law teacher, has sought direction from the court to the SHO of the Jamia Nagar police station to register FIRs against Suraj Pal Amu and Yati Narsinghanand for making divisive remarks in an attempt to incite a riot and encourage vigilantism.

Khan moved the court after the SHO refused to receive the copy of the complaint for registration of FIR against Amu and Narsinghanand.

In a criminal complaint filed through advocates Sarim Naved, Kamran Javed, and Anshu Davar, Khan relied on the alleged communal remarks made by the duo earlier this year in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The complaint alleged that Amu urged the crowd at a mahapanchayat in Haryana's Indri city on May 30 to treat persons belonging to the Muslim community as their enemies and incited them to take violent action against them.

The Karna Sena Chief was quoted in the complaint as saying, "Muslim brothers? What brothers? These butchers. Now you have the strength."

Friends, we will have to strengthen our youth.

In another mahapanchayat in Haryana's Pataudi on July 4, he urged the crowd to destroy mosques, instigated them to take up arms, and murder those belonging to the Muslim community and take revenge for the lives lost during partition, the complaint alleged.

The complaint quoted from the alleged speech of Amu as urging the crowd: “We will shoot them one by one.

Will we shoot them or not? If you want to make history in the country, don't become a part of history.

Neither will Taimur be born, nor will Aurangzeb, Babur, or Humayun be born.

We are 100 crore, and they are 20 crore.

"Besides this, the complainant sought FIR against Dasna Temple Priest Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly saying at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh that people studying in certain educational institutions "cannot bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India or uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India".

Khan further alleged: "The accused intentionally insulted prominent central universities like Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia, clearly aiming to target the Muslim community as these institutions are popularly associated with the Muslim community".

