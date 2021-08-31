STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: 'Ayodhya Ki Ramleela' to have fully vaccinated performers this time

No actor will be allowed to take part in the Ramleela unless he or she has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Monday.

Published: 31st August 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Artists perform Ramlila during Dussehra festival in New Delhi

Representational Image. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The popular 'Ayodhya Ki Ramleela' to be staged in October this year in Uttar Pradesh will have fully vaccinated performers against the novel coronavirus infection, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Monday.

No actor will be allowed to take part in the Ramleela unless he or she has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

The north east Delhi BJP MP will play the role of 'Angad' in the programme.

The Ramleela will be staged and broadcast live on Doordarshan from October 6 to October 15.

It will also be available on Youtube and other social media platforms, Ramleela Committee chairman Subhash Malik said.

Many well-known names from film and television industry like Shakti Kapoor, Bindu Dara Singh, Asrani, Shahbaz Khan, Avtar Gill, Rakesh Bedi, among others, will perform in the event, he said.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will essay the role of 'Parsuram', while Rahul Bucchar will play 'Lord Rama', Malik said.

West Delhi BJP MP and a patron of the Ramleela, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said over 16 crore people watched the Ramleela broadcast by Doordarshan last year and hoped that the number of viewers this time will be more.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayodhya Ki Ramleela Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp