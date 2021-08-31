STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Bombay HC raises concern over crowding in public places

The court said the government, authorities and citizens should learn from the earlier experience and noted that as per experts, the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was 'knocking at our doors'.

Published: 31st August 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

People enjoy the sunset at a Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday raised concern over crowds assembling at public places in Mumbai and said if it was not controlled or restricted, the city would face a similar situation as earlier this year when the number of COVID-19 cases surged, leading to the second wave of the pandemic.

A full bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, Justices A A Sayed, K K Tated and P B Varale said the government, authorities and citizens should learn from the earlier experience and noted that as per experts, the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was "knocking at our doors".

"In our meeting of the administrative committee of the HC, lawyers and other experts held on Monday, an expert, Dr Rahul Pandit, who heads the Special Task Force appointed by the Supreme Court, informed that the third wave of the pandemic is knocking at our doors," Chief Justice Datta said.

"Unless all the safety protocols are not followed, the state will face an imminent danger. Dr Pandit was also of the view that at least till April 2022, the nation may not get rid of COVID-19," he said.

The high court said photographs published in various newspapers show crowds assembling at beaches in Mumbai, like the Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty and Marine Drive.

"If you (government) do not control or restrict this, then again the same situation is bound to happen. We need to draw from our experience," the court said.

The bench extended all interim orders passed by the high court as well as all subordinate courts and tribunals in Maharashtra and Goa till September 30.

"Considering the view placed by the experts, the situation of uncertainty and the ensuing festivities which could pose a threat to the human kind, we are of the opinion that the interest of justice would be served if the protective interim orders are extended till September 30," the court said.

The HC also said that its full bench would assemble next on September 24 to review the situation.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 334 new COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection count to 7,43,832, while the death toll increased by two to reach 15,976, a civic official earlier said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp