Goa Congress demands dismissal of BJP government, meets Governor

A delegation, comprising Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar, Goa Congress Working President Aleixo Sequeira and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat met the governor to submit a memorandum.

Published: 31st August 2021 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Girish Chodankar

Goa Congress leader Girish Chodankar (Photo | Girish Chodankar Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: A Goa Congress delegation on Tuesday met Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and demanded dismissal of the BJP government, claiming law and order has "collapsed" in the state.

The delegation, comprising Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, GPCC working president Aleixo Sequeira and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, among others, met the Governor and submitted a memorandum.

Talking to reporters later, Kamat said the memorandum has listed out various instances of "failure" of law and order in the state resulting in an increase in rape cases and other criminal activities.

“We have demanded that the Governor take serious note of the collapse of law and order in the state and dismiss the government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant," Chodankar said.

Referring to the recent attack on a doctor at a private hospital in Porvorim near here, Chodankar said the incident is an example of the failure of the state administration.

“There is no control on crimes and anti-social elements are taking law into their own hands as government machinery is in deep slumber,” he said.

Sequeira said the people of Goa are living in an atmosphere of “threat and fear”.

The coastal state is due for assembly polls in early 2022.

