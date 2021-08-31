Haryana CM Khattar lashes out at Amarinder Singh over farmers' issues

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: After accusing the Congress government in Punjab of fuelling farmers' unrest in his state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar listed several steps taken by the BJP ruled state for farmers, and asked what Amarinder Singh's government has done in comparison.

"Who is anti-farmer, @capt_amarinder ji? Punjab or Haryana?," said Khattar after highlighting in eight of his tweets various steps taken by his dispensation for farmers' welfare.

"Dear @capt_amarinder ji, Haryana procures 10 crops at MSP - paddy, wheat, mustard, bajra, gram, moong, maize, ground nut, sun flower, cotton and makes the MSP payment directly into the account of the farmer. How many crops does Punjab buy from the farmer at MSP?," Khattar asked his Punjab counterpart in one of his tweets.

He also said that Haryana has been paying the highest MSP in the country for sugarcane to its farmers for the last seven years.

"Why has Punjab felt the need to match Haryana only after an agitation by farmers?," he asked referring to Singh approving a Rs 15 per quintal hike in the State Agreed Price (SAP) of all sugarcane varieties for the 2021-22 crushing season a week ago.

Khattar on Monday had accused the Congress government in Punjab of fuelling farmers' unrest in his state, prompting a sharp response from Singh.

The exchange had taken place two days after farmers protesting over agri laws enacted by the Centre clashed with the Haryana Police in Karnal.

Singh had hit back a little later, accusing the BJP, including the Haryana CM, of taking refuge in "shameful lies" over the "horrendous attacks" on protesting farmers.

"Repeal the farm laws instead of blaming Punjab for the mess your party has put the farming sector in," Singh had said in a statement.

Hours later, Khattar, in series of tweets, while mentioning the welfare steps taken by his government for farmers, also said that Haryana provides an incentive of Rs 7,000 per acre to every farmer who wants to move away from paddy cultivation.

"What is the incentive that Punjab provides to the farmer similarly?," he asked.

Khattar also said that Haryana pays interest at 12 per cent to the farmer in case payment is delayed beyond 72 hours from the approval.

"Does Punjab pay interest on delayed payment? Haryana pays an incentive of Rs 5,000 per acre to the farmer who adopts direct seeding of rice technology, said Khattar, asking Singh, "What incentive does Punjab give?"

He also mentioned that Haryana pays every farmer Rs 1,000 per acre for stubble management and provides linkages for sale of paddy straw and sought to know from Singh "What incentive does Punjab provide to the farmer?" He also said that Haryana has started micro-irrigation scheme to support farmers with 85 percent subsidy to manage precious water for irrigation.

"What incentive does Punjab provide, and is it even concerned about the rapidly depleting water table that it will finish the farmer?," he asked.

Khattar said that Haryana supports farmers growing horticultural produce by instituting the "Bhawantar Bharpayee Yojana" to insulate the farmer from price variations below cost.

"What incentive does Punjab provide to its horticulture farmers?," asked Khattar.