India administers over 1.1 crore Covid jabs on August 31, highest single-day vaccinations so far

NEW DELHI: India administered over 1.1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the highest single-day vaccinations so far, repeating a feat of over one crore jabs in a day -three days after achieving it first.

According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandwiya, over 1.09 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccination were administered till 6 pm on Tuesday with the count expected to go higher.

As per the details shared by the Centre, over 64.36 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states so far through its free of cost channel and the direct state procurement category while nearly 1.5 crore more doses are in pipeline for immediate supply.

The Union Ministry said that 5,42,30,546 Covid-19 vaccine doses -- balance and unutilised -- are still available with states and UTs.

The inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the government maintained.

Talking to this newspaper late last week, N K Arora, chief of the Covid 19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group Immunisation had said that with one crore plus vaccination on Friday, India had shown that there was no problem of capacity while the supply hiccups are being addressed.

For September, he said, nearly 20-22 crore doses are likely to be available while the supply figures will reach about the 30 crore mark in October.

From October, he had said, the daily vaccinations could go up to 1.2-1.3 crore every day.