ISKCON Dwarka celebrates Janmashtami by offering 1.25L 'immunity-boosting' bhog

By Express News Service

On August 31, ISKCON Dwarka celebrated Janmashtami by offering 1.25L bhog (in place of the Chappan/56 bhog) to Lord Krishna to mark the 125th birth anniversary of ISKCON founder Aacharya Shri Shrimad A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Shrila Prabhupada.

The bhog was prepared under the supervision of senior chefs of a five-star hotel.

“The food was distributed at 125 centres. Spices like clove, cardamom, cinnamon, curry leaves, etc., were used extensively in the food along with the tempering of desi ghee to make the dishes immunity-rich. This will be especially beneficial for corona patients and those who recovered from it,” says Archit Prabhu ji, Congregation Head.

Adorned with fragrant flowers, vines, garlands, the Krishna idol was bathed with the ‘divine nectar’ made by mixing 108 holy ingredients after which maha aarti was performed.

The temple management also made online arrangements for devotees.

Throughout the day, the courtyard resonated with ‘Hare Krishna’ kirtan, broadcasted live on ISKCON Dwarka YouTube channel, and sung in many tunes, rhythms and ragas.

The 58th Grammy Award nominee Gaur Mani Devi Mata Ji’s kirtan was one of the main attractions of the day.