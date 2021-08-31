Jaipur Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Such a massive tourist turnout is unprecedented since the Covid crisis erupted last year.

Published: 31st August 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:19 AM

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Thousands visit Jaipur on Janmashtami eve 
On the eve of Janmashtami, Jaipur saw a huge influx of tourists. A record 23,000 tourists from across the country gathered in the Pink City to celebrate the festival weekend. As many as 6,432 tourists visited the Amber Fort. Hawa Mahal attracted 4,845 tourists. Such a massive tourist turnout is unprecedented since the Covid crisis erupted last year. The tourist season in Rajasthan starts from September. The RTDC information centre is receiving lots of calls from tourists across the country indicating that the desert state is now a favourite destination not just for foreign travelers, but also for domestic tourists.

Rajasthan CM praises medallists from the state   
Three Rajasthan athletes won major medals and laurels at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo. While shooter Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to get a Paralympic gold medal, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia won silver and his teammate Sundar Singh Gurjar won a bronze. Their success, despite heavy odds, prompted the state government to announce cash rewards. Lekhara will get Rs 3 crore; Jhajharia will get Rs 2 crore and Gurjar will get Rs 1 crore. Congratulating the players, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “All the three players have already been appointed to the post of ACF in the Forest Department of the state government. The players of the state have brought laurels to the country and the state by winning medals, we are very proud of them.”

Kejriwal begins 10-day meditation retreat
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Vipassana Sadhna Centre in Jaipur for a 10-day long meditation retreat. According to sources, during this period, he will not attend any political programmes or even meet any leaders or office bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party. He will follow the rules and regulations laid down by the Vipassana centre. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed Kejriwal to Jaipur and said “I am glad that you chose Rajasthan for Vipassana and health benefits. I wish you good health.”

Gehlot back home after coronary angioplasty
The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was on Sunday discharged from SMS Hospital after undergoing coronary angioplasty and stenting. The CM was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. Tests revealed that one of his arteries was 90% blocked. After a successful surgery, Gehlot stepped out of the hospital with his typical smile and waved at doctors, staff, and the people who had gathered at the hospital premises. On reaching home, his daughter Sonia Akhand extended a traditional welcome as the entire family and staff gathered to greet him. Gehlot’s health is improving steadily but doctors have advised him to take rest for a few more days. Soon after reaching home, Gehlot tweeted, “I thank all doctors, nursing staff, ward boys, sanitation workers and the entire staff who took care of me.”

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com

