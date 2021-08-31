STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keeping close watch on Assam flood situation, 10 NDRF teams deployed till now: MHA

According to Flood Reporting and Information Management System, two children, one each in Chenga in Barpeta district and Mayong in Morigaon had drowned in the floodwaters till August 30.

Assam floods

A boy with his cattle wades through a flooded village in Morigaon district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry is monitoring the flood situation in Assam, in which two children have lost their lives according to an official bulletin and over 3.63 lakh people have been affected so far in 950 villages over 21 districts of the state.

"MHA has been keeping a watch on the Assam flood situation. Ten National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in the state by Sunday," an official said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the flood situation in the state and assured all possible assistance.

According to information put out by Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS), two children, one each in Chenga in Barpeta district and Mayong in Morigaon had drowned in the floodwaters till Monday (August 30).

A total of 3,63,135 persons were affected by the floods in Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, West Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts, FRIMS said in its Monday bulletin.

As per the report of FRIMS released by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) as many as 950 villages have been flooded and 30333.36 hectares of crop have been damaged in the state.

A total of 1619 people have been evacuated to relief camps from various parts of the state.

A total of 2,56,144 domestic animals and poultry were also affected in the deluge, which affected infrastructure suchlike roads, houses,anganwadi centres and power infrastructure. The Mayong - Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary was partially submerged on August 30.

Erosions were witnessed in Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nalbari adn South Salmara.   

