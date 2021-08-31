STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police unearth Sarpanch's unaccounted assets worth Rs 11 crore

The unaccounted assets include a palatial bungalow worth Rs 2 crore that has a swimming pool, another house worth Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 20 lakh worth of jewellery and cash of Rs 3.50 lakh among others.

Published: 31st August 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Money changing hands under a table

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

REWA: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday raided different properties owned by a woman sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 11 crore, including two bungalows, 30 vehicles and machinery, an official said.

The properties of Sudha Singh, the sarpanch of Baijnath village, were raided during the day and unaccounted assets with an estimated value of Rs 11 crore have been unearthed so far, said Rajendra Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta, Rewa.

The proceedings were still underway and the assets are likely to increase further, the official said.

The unaccounted assets include a palatial bungalow worth Rs 2 crore that has a swimming pool, another house worth Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 20 lakh worth of jewellery, cash to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh and bank deposits and insurance policies worth Rs 12.53 lakh, Verma said.

Apart from this, the documents of 36 plots were also recovered, of which 12 plots are worth around Rs 80 lakh, the official said.

The Lokayukta has also recovered two stone crushers, a mixer machine, a brick machine and 30 other vehicles and other machinery valued at Rs 7 crore, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Unaccounted Assets Sarpanch
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp