STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh man, missing since 23 years, returns to India from Pakistan

Prahlad Singh Rajput, a resident of Sagar's Ghoshi Patti village, was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border in Punjab around 4 pm on Monday.

Published: 31st August 2021 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Wagah border (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 57-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, who went missing from his native place in Sagar district 23 years ago and was later jailed in Pakistan after inadvertently crossing into the neighbouring country, has returned to India, a police official said on Tuesday.

Prahlad Singh Rajput, a resident of Sagar's Ghoshi Patti village, was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border in Punjab around 4 pm on Monday, Sagar Superintendent of Police Atul Singh told PTI.

"He was later handed over to a Sagar police team and his brother went there to bring him back.

Rajput and the police team are likely to return to Sagar by Tuesday evening," the official said.

ALSO READ | Pakistan hands over two Indians jailed for 8 years to India at Wagah Border

According to Rajput's family members and other residents of the village, located about 46 km from the district headquarters, he went missing in 1998, the official said, adding that how and when he crossed over to Pakistan could not be known.

Rajput was initially jailed in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and then shifted to a jail in Rawalpindi, the SP said as per information available so far.

"The duration that he spent in Pakistani jails is not known," he said.

The official said Pakistani authorities in 2015 informed the Indian government about 17 "mentally weak" people lodged in their jails, saying they were not able to inform about their residential addresses.

"Prahlad Singh's name was also mentioned in this list, but his identity could not be ascertained at that time.

Last year, his brother gave an application at the Sagar SP's office in this regard.

On the basis of the application, the facts were corroborated and his identity was ascertained," the official said.

The information and documents were sent to the Foreign Ministry and his release could be subsequently ensured, he said.

Two constables from Gourjhamar police station in Sagar and Rajput's brother Vir Singh, who went to the Wagah border to bring him back, were on their way to Sagar, police officials said.

Earlier, a 40-year-old mentally unstable man, who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2019, returned to his village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district in June this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Pakistan
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp