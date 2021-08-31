STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab seeks 14 days time to appear before ED in money laundering case

ED on Sunday had summoned Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case.

Published: 31st August 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab (File Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Tuesday sought 14 days time to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

In a communication to ED, Parab said he could not appear before the agency today due to his pre-scheduled engagements.

ED on Sunday had summoned Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case.

"He has been asked to appear before the agency on Tuesday," ED said in a statement.

The summons came days after a viral video clip surfaced in which Parab can be seen ordering police officers to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane without delay. Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had also accused Parab for the brief arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane and demanded a CBI inquiry into the arrest and the entire procedure of action.

Following the issuance of ED's summon, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the judicial action was anticipated as Parab is the Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri where Rane was arrested.

"As expected, Anil Parab was issued an ED notice as soon as the Jan Ashirwad Jatra was concluded. The Central government has begun its work. The epicentre of the earthquake was reported in Ratnagiri. Parab is the Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri. Please understand the chronology. We will fight the legal battle with the law...Jai Maharashtra," Raut tweeted.

Referring to a viral video clip of Parab Raut said, "Anil Parab is the Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri, can give orders to anyone. I haven't seen the clip and don't consider Anil Parab's clip as evidence."

Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district, earlier on Tuesday, after FIRs were filed against him for making alleged controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.However, the Union Minister was later granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district. The court has ordered Rane to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13.  

