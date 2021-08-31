STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nearly 5.74 lakh affected in Assam floods, Modi calls up CM Himanta

According to ASDMA, 1,278 villages in 61 revenue circles have been affected. The 5,73,938 affected people include 1,91,821 women and 1,44,582 children.

Published: 31st August 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rhinos in flooded Kaziranga National Park (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nearly 5.74 lakh people in 22 of Assam’s 34 districts are affected by the first wave of the floods which were triggered by incessant rains.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said one more person – a child – died on Tuesday which took the death toll to three. Several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were in a spate, flowing above the danger level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the situation.

“Spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and took stock of the flood situation in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas,” the PM tweeted.

Sarma expressed his gratitude to Modi for standing up with the people of Assam at this hour of crisis.

According to ASDMA, 1,278 villages in 61 revenue circles have been affected. The 5,73,938 affected people include 1,91,821 women and 1,44,582 children.

The authorities set up 105 relief camps where 4,009 of the marooned were taking shelter. Cropland affected was in areas of over 39,831 hectares. Roads and infrastructure were damaged in several districts.

The rising water of the Brahmaputra inundated over 70% of the Kaziranga National Park. So far, nine animals – two swamp deer and seven hog deer – died. Some of them died in vehicle hits on a national highway that traverses the World Heritage Site, famed for one-horned rhinos.

The rescued rhino calf

A 10-day old rhino calf was rescued by the forest guards from the park on Tuesday. The mother could not be traced. The weak and debilitated calf was sent to the nearby Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation for stabilization and rehabilitation.

“Vast tracts of the park have been hit by the deluge and the park authorities are keeping a close watch on the movement of animals that cross over the national highway and face the risk of being run over,” Sabir Nishat, PRO to the forest minister, told The New Indian Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam floods Brahmaputra floods Himanta Biswa Sarma Kaziranga National Park
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp