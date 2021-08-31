STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 100 government officials under DoPT watch, service records to be reviewed

The details of officials have been sought under rule FR 56(J) and rule 48 of CSS (pensions). DoPT sought inputs from the ministries during the first week of August.

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has written to government departments and ministries seeking details of nearly 125 officials in the rank of directors and deputy secretary who have crossed the age of 50 for review service records under certain rules.

It again sent reminders for submitting the inputs as many ministries failed to submit the required inputs.

The rule gives absolute right to the appropriate authority to retire a government servant, if it is necessary to do so in public interest. 

According to the Ministry of Personnel, provisions of FR 56(J) or similar rules have been invoked against 171 Group A Central Government officers, including All India Services (AIS) officers, and 169 Group-B officers of various ministries and government departments from July 2014 to December 2020.

Officials said that instructions were issued from time to time for undertaking periodic review government servants with a view to ascertain whether they should be retained in service or retired prematurely.

