PM Modi speaks to Assam CM to take stock of flood situation

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated with two persons losing their lives and over 3.63 lakh people suffering in the deluge across 17 districts, an official bulletin said on Monday.

Published: 31st August 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

A family takes shelter on boats at a flood-hit area in Assam on Monday. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI: With several parts of Assam hit hard by floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured the state of all possible help from the Centre.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and took stock of the flood situation in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."

Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, West Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon are among the affected districts.

"Adarniya Pradhan Mantriji telephoned today to enquire about flood situation and assured all help to Assam to combat this menace", the chief minister said on the microblogging site.

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district with more than 1.3 lakh people suffering, followed by Majuli and Darrang, according to the bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

"Current flood has gravely impacted the livelihoods of the people.My gratitude to Adarniya Modiji for standing with us at this hour of crisis," Sarma said.

At present, 950 villages are under water and 30,333.36 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the bulletin added.

