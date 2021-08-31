STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 on September 1; SOP issued

The department has also decided to reduce school curriculum by 30 per cent, and students will be evaluated every month now, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said here.

Published: 31st August 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

Image of a classroom used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Schools in Rajasthan will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, and a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Tuesday will have to be strictly followed, the state's Education department said.

The department has also decided to reduce school curriculum by 30 per cent, and students will be evaluated every month now, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said here.

"Due to COVID-19, classes in schools could not resume in the last three months, which led to disruptions in studies.

Also, there is a need to reduce the curriculum by 30 per cent in all schools of the state.

The decision has been made," he said.

"The department has made preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19, and we have now decided to take tests every month to evaluate students.

The results of these tests will be used to evaluate students whenever the need arises in the future," Dotasra added.

The minister expressed hope that a coronavirus guideline will soon be issued by the Centre so that schools can be opened for young children.

The state government is in touch with the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the chief minister repeatedly discusses the situation with experts and doctors, he said.

Any further decision will be taken considering the situation, Dotasra added.

He said the SOP issued by the department should be followed, and teachers must have taken both doses of the vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan schools
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp