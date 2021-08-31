STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two foreigners arrested in Armaan Kohli drug case

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was arrested on Saturday following NCB's raid on his Mumbai residence and seizure of drugs, after which the actor, on Monday, was sent to the NCB's custody till Sept 1.

Published: 31st August 2021 04:06 PM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Two foreign drug peddlers were arrested on Tuesday after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out raids in Mumbai and Nala Sopara following the arrest of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli in a drug case.

According to NCB, the arrested foreign drug peddler is an accomplice of Ajay Raju Singh, an alleged drug peddler who was taken into custody on Saturday before Kohli's arrest. This foreigner accomplice would allegedly transport drugs from Colombia to India. During the raid following Kohli's and Singh's arrests, some more peddlers were also detained and drugs allegedly recovered from them.

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was arrested on Saturday following NCB's raid on his Mumbai residence and seizure of drugs, after which the actor, on Monday, was sent to the NCB's custody till September 1.

The 49-year-old actor has been booked under Sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

During the raid, the NCB had allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from Kohli's residence, after which he was taken for further interrogation. At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials.

"After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office", informed NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede.

The investigating agency first nabbed Ajay Raju Singh from the Haji Ali area in Mumbai and recovered 25 grams of MD drugs from his possession.

The accused is an old history-sheeter and Armaan Kohli's name came up in his interrogation, after which NCB raided the actor's house. 

