Uttarakhand: Three cases of Delta Plus AY 2 variant of coronavirus reported in Nainital

Samples of relatives of patients who came positive and those who came in contact were also taken, but the reports of all were negative.

Published: 31st August 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NAINITAL: Three cases of Delta Plus AY 2 variant of coronavirus was confirmed in Nainital district on Monday.

Out of the 15 samples sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in July for confirmation of the Delta Plus variant, three confirmed the presence of Delta Plus sub-variant AY 2. However, the Delta Plus variant is not found in any, said district health officials.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhagirathi Joshi said the Delta Plus variant was not confirmed in any of the patients. The three patients in whom AY 2 variant was confirmed had mild symptoms of COVID. The patients have now completely recovered. Samples of all three people will be sent again for examination. The samples of MBBS students of the Government Medical College, Haldwani will also be sent to NCDC for examination of variants.

Nursing classes have also been postponed for two days after 19 MBBS students in the medical college reported COVID positive. COVID tests will also be done on nursing students.

The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced the extension of the ongoing COVID-induced curfew in the state till September 7. The restrictions have been extended in view of the COVID situation.

For entry from other states, a certificate of two doses of COVID vaccine has to be produced. In the absence of this certificate, entry will be allowed only on an RTPCR negative report of not more than 72 hours old.

