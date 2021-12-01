STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaish's IED expert among two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

The encounter took place at Qasbayar area of the south Kashmir district.

Published: 01st December 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Terrorist commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Yasir Parray and a foreign ultra were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

"Two terrorists were killed in the encounter," they said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said one of the slain was Parray, commander of JeM and an IED expert.

"Terrorist commander of proscribed #terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert & foreign terrorist Furqan #neutralised. Both were involved in several terror #crime cases. A big #success," the IGP said in a tweet.

