Lucknow Diary

Namita Bajpai

Express News Service

Silver, copper coins of yore found in Baghpat

A Baghpat-based businessman and history buff Amit Rai Jain recently found coinage made of silver and copper from a mound, known locally as the ‘Katha mound’ from Khekhra region of Baghpat, close to the Delhi-Saharanpur highway. The coins which have a bull and a horseman engraved on them are said to be from the era of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. As per Jain, the coins are believed to belong to Rajput rulers who remained dominant in the region comprising the Gangetic plains from the eighth century to 12th century AD. Jain is also member of Uttar Pradesh-based Culture & History Association.

UP hailed favourable film shooting destination at IFFI

Efforts to set up film city matching international standards in Greater Noida got a push when Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor and Ravi Kishan heaped praise on UP at 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) underway in Goa as a favourable destination for film shooting. Production houses making films in Tamil, Telugu and other regional languages are also opting for UP. While Karan Johar named Lucknow, Varanasi or Kanpur, as destinations which automatically lead to stories, film producer Boney Kapoor said the state has even more varieties to offer. Films like ‘Jolly LLB’, ‘Mom’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and ‘Nil Batey Sannata’, have got subsidies. Currently, 46 films are in the final stage of receiving subsidies.

Dastangos impress PM Modi, find mention in address

Lucknow’s dastangos (story tellers) Himanshu Bajpai and Pragya Sharma found a special mention in PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast on Sunday. Both were mentioned for their power-packed performance narrating the indomitable courage of Rani Durgavati in one of their events at Katni in Madhya Pradesh. The PM shared the audio clip of the duo from the Katni event. He said, “A few friends from Katni have also shared information about a memorable Dastangoi event. In this, the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of Rani Durgavati was narrated.” “We are honoured that the PM appreciated us. This will help popularise this art form and we wish that more and more people become aware about dastangoi and stories of historical and cultural importance reach everyone,” Bajpai said.

Name changing spree

The UP government has renamed the well-known Mughal Road in Agra as Maharaja Agrasen Road. As per Mayor Naveen Jain, the demand came from residents of Kamla Nagar, a majority of whom are followers of Maharaja Agrasen. Legend has it that Agrasen was the king of Agroha, a city of traders in ancient times. Similarly, Ramghat Marg in Aligarh was named after former UP CM late Kalyan Singh as Ramghat Kalyan Marg. Besides, ‘Sultanganj Ki Pulia’ was also changed to ‘Vikal Chowk’, he said. The Mughal Road name change was announced in the presence of Maharaja Agrasen followers and locals, the mayor said.

