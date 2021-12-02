STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inviting elected representatives at Bihar govt events compulsory: Nitish Kumar

Kumar told the assembly that district officials and state government departments have already been issued instructions in this regard.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said it is compulsory to invite elected public representatives at state government functions, including foundation-laying ceremonies and other inaugural events.

Kumar told the assembly that district officials and state government departments have already been issued instructions in this regard.

He was responding to a call attention motion by BJP MLA Nitish Mishra, who claimed that several projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and Mukhya Mantri Gram Sampark Yojna (MMGSY) were recently inaugurated without inviting local elected representatives, especially MLAs.

Echoing his views, RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary also said many projects under these two schemes were inaugurated by the chief minister without informing elected representatives.

Bihar Rural Development Minister Jayant Raj rubbished the allegations, asserting that "the department invites all elected representatives in such functions. Allegations levelled by the members are baseless".

Meanwhile, the assembly on Wednesday passed the Bihar Land Mutation Amendment Bill 2021, aimed at reducing land-related disputes in the state.

