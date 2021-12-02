TRS stand proof of our rise in Telangana: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) joining the Opposition ranks in the ongoing winter session, BJP has claimed that the change in the stance of the party is on account of the rise of the saffron outfit in the state. The TRS from the beginning of this session has adopted an aggressive stand and

attacked the government on agrarian issues.

“The behaviour of TRS in Parliament is understandable since the BJP is gaining grounds in Telangana. The BJP is reaching out to the people in the state by taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to empower the poor by implementing welfare schemes on the ground,” Tarun Chugh, BJP’s national general-secretary and in-charge for Telangana, told this newspaper.

The TRS MPs have been holding placards and raising slogans on farmers’ issues to take on the government. The stance of the ruling party in Telangana is in line with the Opposition parties which are trying to attack the government on the farmers’ issues. The TRS in the previous session had been soft on the ruling NDA and supported many legislations.

Chugh said BJP’s wins in the two by-elections in the state along with the party’s campaign to build bases have ensured that the saffron outfit will be the main opponent of TRS. “The TRS is now aware that BJP will be the main rival and that explains the change of stance of the party in the current session,” said Chugh.