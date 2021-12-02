Unesco plaudits for Nizamuddin Basti conservation efforts

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Urban revitalisation and conservation efforts initiated at Nizamuddin Basti, one of the historical settlements in the national capital, have received twin UNESCO recognitions; award of excellence 2021 and special recognition for sustainable development.

"Delighted to bring to your attention that UNESCO has conferred two major awards for the conservation efforts at Nizamuddin Basti being undertaken by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) in partnership with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Delhi Urban Heritage Foundation and the dargah committee and resident groups of Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti," said Ratish Nanda, chief executive officer (CEO), AKTC.

The Nizamuddin Urban Renewal Initiative was the only award-winning entry from India.

The Jury applauded the Nizamuddin Basti project for its “outstanding achievement in placing heritage at the heart of the sustainable development agenda” and noted that “through an innovative People-Public-Private Partnership model, the project overcame major socio-economic challenges and improved health, education and well-being, particularly for women and youth”.

The Jury further noted, “It is notable that the development initiatives preceded the conservation efforts, which encompassed the meticulous restoration of over 20 historic monuments clustered around the 14th-century mausoleum of the revered Sufi saint, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya. From conserving monuments to reviving local crafts, to improving the urban environment and creating new jobs, the project has brought about the revitalization of the living historic urban landscape in its truest sense.”