Patna Diary

At the Barauni unit, generation of 500MW of power has been commissioned. For the NTPC unit commissioned at Barh, the power generation capacity is 660 MW.

Published: 03rd December 2021 03:52 AM

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

New power generation units at Barauni & Barh
In an effort to benefit the people of Bihar by accelerating the development of energy sectors, two power generating units of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) — situated at Barh and Barauni — have been commissioned jointly by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Power Minister RK Singh. On the occasion, Singh said that with the commissioning of these units, power generation capacity of Bihar will get a boost. At the Barauni unit, generation of 500MW of power has been commissioned. For the NTPC unit commissioned at Barh, the power generation capacity is 660 MW.

Half marathon to celebrate 50 years of 1971 victory
Come December 19 and the city will organise the Patna Half Marathon as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the country’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. It is estimated that more than 20,000 people from various walks of life will participate in the half marathon, which is going to be organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in association with the state government’s Department of Arts, Culture and Youths. Other departments will also be involved in staging the event. Bandana Preyashi, the secretary of Department of Arts, Culture and Youths, expressed hope that Patna Half Marathon will witness a massive turnout of enthusiasts. She added that preparations are on in full swing and all efforts will be made to ensure that the event tuns out to be a grand success. 

Economic Offence Unit lets its presence felt
The Economic Offence Unit (EOU), which has so far been working at a snail’s pace, has tightened the noose around government officers from various wings, including the police department, who indulged in malpractices and made wealth through inappropriate ways.  With the posting of an upright IPS officer  Nayyar Hasnain Khan as ADG of EOU in January, the liquor mafia, corrupt police officers and others who amass disproportionate wealth are having a tough time. Hundreds of police and other officers have been held so far. Khan said their crusade against corruption would continue.

Oath against booze sale and consumption
Thousands of employees, including senior officers of Bihar State Electricity Department collectively took oath at Vidyut Bhawan here to follow the recently imposed alcohol prohibition rules. Department’s Chief Managing Director Sanjeev Hans administered the oath along with Managing Directors Sandeep Kumar R Pudakalkatti and Sanjiwan Sinha. Hans said the energy department of state government with its entire working force has taken the oath to follow the prohibition measures at the behest of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “We all took oath to not consume alcohol nor allow its sale in Bihar,” Hans said. Bihar has been practising total prohibition since 2016.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com

