Speaker notice for 12 turncoat Congress MLAs

Published: 03rd December 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has issued notices to 10 of the 12 Congress turncoats, seeking their comments on a disqualification petition filed against them by the grand old party.
The 12 MLAs, led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who had defected to Trinamool Congress (TMC) last week, were given seven days to reply.

State Congress leader and MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh filed the disqualification petition against the 10 legislators. A similar petition will be filed against the remaining two. “After careful examination of the petition, the Speaker has directed that a copy of the petition may be forwarded to you for obtaining your comments to the charges as required under Rule 7 (3)(b)...,” the notice issued to Sangma reads.

Lyngdoh said the petition was filed to ensure their elected representatives do not make a mockery of democracy. Congress had 17 MLAs and the defection of 12 makes TMC the principal opposition party.

