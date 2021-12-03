STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Work underway to set up EV charging stations at 22,000 of 70,000 petrol pumps in country: Government

"The RFP has been floated and there is a good response from the industry. We are moving fast towards making India self-sufficient," he said.

Published: 03rd December 2021 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

EV, electric car, electric vehicles

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Work is underway to set up charging stations for electric vehicles at 22,000 of the 70,000 petrol pumps across the country, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the first priority would be to set up such charging stations for electric vehicles at express highways, highways and populated cities.

He also said the government under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India)-II scheme has directed the ARAI in Pune, an institution working in the field of automobiles, to develop a prototype for fast charging of electric vehicles.

The aim is to have it in the market by December 2022, Pandey said. He said work is underway on this project and he hopes that the prototype would be prepared by October or November of next year.

"Our ministry along with the ministries of petroleum and power are jointly working towards implementation of FAME India. We are working towards setting up charging stations in 22,000 of the total 70,000 petrol pumps across the country and work is on in this regard," the minister informed the House.

"Our priority is to set up charging stations on express highways, highways and populated cities and later, this will be taken down to rural areas. But our priority right now is on these three fields," he said.

Pandey also informed the House that work is underway to produce lithium batteries in the country to make India self-sufficient and a production linked incentive scheme (PLI) scheme of Rs 18,100 crore has been evolved.

"The RFP has been floated and there is a good response from the industry. We are moving fast towards making India self-sufficient," he said.

For waste disposal, he said a technical committee of the Ministry of Environment has been finalised which is working on the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2019 to find a solution to the problem of waste management and it will submit its report soon, the minister informed.

In his written reply, Pandey also said, " Phase-II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) is being implemented for a period of five years w.e.f.

April 1, 2019, with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crores. Under Phase-II of the FAME-India scheme, Rs 1000 cr is allocated for the development of charging infrastructure." 

"This ministry (power) has sanctioned 2,877 electric vehicle charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs and 1,576 charging stations across nine expressways and 16 highways under Phase II of FAME India Scheme," Pandey said.

According to the Ministry of Power's guidelines, there must be at least one charging station at every 25 kms on both sides of a highway and also at least one charging station for long range and heavy duty EVs at every 100 kms on both sides of a highway. For the city at least one charging station will be set up in a grid of 3km by 3km, he also said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric vehicles
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp